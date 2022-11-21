Stats Perform has announced 16 FCS finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is in its 36th season, having been first presented in 1987. A national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Dec. 8 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

The 2022 Eddie Robinson Award finalists:

Glenn Caruso, St. Thomas (Pioneer)

Team Record: 10-1, 8-0; Notable: Tommies won outright PFL championship in second FCS season

Bob Chesney, Holy Cross (Patriot)

Team Record: 11-0, 6-0; Notable: Crusaders’ fourth straight title matched PL record; FBS win (Buffalo)

Chris Hatcher, Samford (Southern)

Team Record: 10-1, 8-0; Notable: Bulldogs claimed first SoCon title since 2013, are 10-0 against FCS foes

G.J. Kinne, UIW (Southland)

Team Record: 10-1, 5-1; Notable: First-year coach led Cardinals to co-Southland title; FBS win (Nevada)

Tre Lamb, Gardner-Webb (Big South)

Team Record: 6-5, 5-0; Notable: Runnin’ Bulldogs secured first league title since 2003, first-ever playoff bid

Mike London, William & Mary (CAA)

Team Record: 10-1, 7-1; Notable: Co-CAA champ had 10 regular-season wins for first time; FBS win (Charlotte)

Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri (OVC)

Team Record: 9-2, 5-0; Notable: Redhawks won share of OVC title, earned third playoff bid in last five seasons

Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central (MEAC)

Team Record: 9-2, 4-1; Notable: Eagles shared MEAC title, earned second Celebration Bowl appearance

Keith Patterson, Abilene Christian (WAC)

Team Record: 7-4, 3-1; Notable: First-year coach led Wildcats to their best record since 2012

Ray Priore, Penn (Ivy)

Team Record: 8-2, 5-2; Notable: Quakers posted five-win improvement, tied for second in Ivy League

Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State (ASUN)

Team Record: 9-2; Notable: First-year coach led FBS-bound program to 5-0 record against ASUN teams

Deion Sanders, Jackson State (SWAC)

Team Record: 11-0, 8-0; Notable: 2021 Eddie Robinson Award recipient led Tigers’ first 11-0 regular season

John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State (MVFC)

Team Record: 10-1, 8-0; Notable: Top-ranked Jackrabbits unbeaten versus FCS, won first outright MVFC title

Troy Taylor, Sacramento State (Big Sky)

Team Record: 11-0, 8-0; Notable: 2019 Eddie Robinson Award recipient led second straight perfect Big Sky title run; FBS win (Colorado State)

Brent Vigen, Montana State (Big Sky)

Team Record: 10-1, 8-0; Notable: Bobcats earned a share of the Big Sky title, going 10-0 versus FCS foes

Chris Villarrial, Saint Francis (Northeast)

Team Record: 9-2, 7-0; Notable: Red Flash secured outright NEC championship, second all-time playoff bid

Past winners of the Robinson Award include Mark Duffner, Erk Russell, Chris Ault, Jim Tressel, Houston Nutt, Andy Talley, Paul Johnson, Joe Glenn, Mike Ayers, Jerry Kill, Jerry Moore, K.C. Keeler and two-time recipients Mickey Matthews, Sean McDonnell and Craig Bohl.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.