(Stats Perform) – Fifteen FCS players – one from each conference in college football’s Division I subdivision – were announced on Wednesday as finalists for the 2022 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.
Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the eighth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.
The recipient will be announced on Dec. 12. He will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.
Also at the national banquet, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) and Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year).
2022 FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalists
Joshua Anjorin, Alabama State (Southwestern Athletic Conference), OL, R-So., Douglasville, Georgia
Majoring in Biomedical Engineering, 3.8 GPA
Seth Carlisle, Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley Conference), LB, Sr., Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee
Majoring in Biology Health Sciences (Pre-Dentistry concentration), 3.61
Jake Chisholm, Dayton (Pioneer Football League), RB, Sr., Union, Kentucky
Majoring in Pre-Medicine with minors in Biology, Chemistry and Medicine in Society, 3.98
McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (Southern Conference), OL, R-Sr., Chattanooga, Tennessee
Working toward Master’s in School/Teacher Leadership, 3.30; Undergraduate degree in Sport Management
Robby Hauck, Montana (Big Sky Conference), S, R-Sr., Missoula, Montana
Working toward Master’s in Management Information Systems and Business Administration, 3.95; Undergraduate degrees in Management Information Systems and Business Administration
Oso Ifesinachukwu, Yale (Ivy League), DL, Sr., Austin, Texas
Majoring in Biomedical Engineering, 3.67
Colt Jennings, Saint Francis (Northeast Conference), LB, R-So., Cleveland
Majoring in Psychology (Pre-Law concentration) with a minor in Sports Management, 3.58
Chukwuemeka Manning Jr., Austin Peay (ASUN), DL, Grad, Durham, North Carolina
Working toward Master’s in Health and Human Performance, 4.0; Undergraduate degree at North Carolina Central in Mass Communications (Broadcasting/Media concentration)
Justin Miller, Southern Utah (Western Athletic Conference), QB, R-Jr., Highland, Utah
Working toward Master’s of Business Administration, 3.80; Undergraduate degree in Management
Peter Oliver, Holy Cross (Patriot League), RB, Sr., Auburn, Massachusetts
Working toward double majors in Chemistry and Spanish, 3.95
Keshawn Thompson, Campbell (Big South Conference), LB, Grad, Hillsborough, North Carolina
Working toward Master’s of Business Administration and Management, 3.79; Undergraduate degree in Business Administration
Juan Velarde, North Carolina Central (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), P, R-Soph, Anderson, South Carolina
Majoring in Business Administration (Entrepreneurship concentration), 4.0
Tristan Wheeler, Richmond (CAA Football), LB, Jr., Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Majoring in Health Studies, 3.32
Brennan Young, Houston Christian (Southland Conference), LB, Grad, Conroe, Texas
Working toward Master’s of Business Administration, 3.57; Undergraduate degree in Marketing
Adam Zavalney, North Dakota (Missouri Valley Football Conference), TE, Jr., Park River, North Dakota
Majoring in Psychology/Pre-Physical Therapy, 3.94