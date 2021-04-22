Wizards rookie Avdija done for season with broken right leg

WASHINGTON (AP)Washington Wizards rookie forward Deni Avdija will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right leg.

The Wizards said that an MRI exam Thursday showed Avdija has a hairline fracture of his right fibula.

The team said the 20-year-old from Israel does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in about three months. Washington’s regular-season finale is May 16.

The first-round draft pick was hurt and taken off the court in a wheelchair during Washington’s 118-114 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey.

Washington selected Avdija with the ninth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward has been starting for the Wizards and is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

He’s the second starter Washington lost to injury this season: Center Thomas Bryant tore the ACL in his left knee.

Washington is on a season-high six-game winning streak and in the race for a play-in berth in the Eastern Conference heading into Friday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

