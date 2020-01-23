Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105

HOUSTON (AP)Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his second straight triple-double.

Harden scored 20 points in the first half. He shot 2 of 6 on 3-pointers after going 1 for 17 on 3s on Monday night against Oklahoma City.

Harden connected on 13 of 15 from the free throw line. Houston shot 47%, including 13 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Eric Gordon scored 25 points on 6-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help Houston win its eighth straight against the Nuggets in Houston.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets – down five players, including three starters – with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season. Denver shot 46%, including 10 of 28 on 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Torrey Craig had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Houston outscored the Nuggets 31-10 to take a 56-36 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The Rockets led 60-43 at the half. Denver never got closer than 13 in the second half.

TIP INS

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. missed the game with back tightness, and C Mason Plumlee was out of the lineup with a cuboid injury in his right foot. F Paul Millsap (sprained/bruised left knee) missed his eighth consecutive game. G Gary Harris (right adductor strain) was out for a fifth straight game, and G Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game. . PJ Dozier had 15 points, Monte Morris scored 11 points and Malik Beasley had 12 points.

Rockets: G Austin Rivers returned after missing the last two games with a right thumb sprain. He finished with 11 points and 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. . Westbrook was whistled for a technical foul to start the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Rockets: At Minnesota on Friday night.