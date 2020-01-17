Closings & Delays
Warriors guard Jacob Evans III in NBA’s concussion protocol

NBA Basketball
Posted:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol.

The Warriors provided an update Thursday, when the team was set to host Denver at Chase Center.

Evans was taken to a hospital after being helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half, when he got hit in the face with an elbow from Dwight Powell as they fought for a rebound.

The team said Evans will wear a protective mask once he is able to return.

