The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t thrilled with their last outing against Detroit. They still defeated the Pistons on the road, and now they get a chance to beat the struggling Eastern Conference club in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota carries a three-game winning streak into the contest, which precedes a four-game road trip. The Timberwolves downed the Pistons 128-117 despite allowing 67 first-half points on Thursday.

“Our defense wasn’t there at all,” guard Anthony Edwards said. “We let this team score way too much and way too easy. Even myself, a couple times I let guys go right past me and that’s not like me.”

Edwards and his teammates displayed plenty of offensive firepower. He had 25 points to lead the way, but six other Timberwolves also reached double figures.

Taurean Prince contributed 23 points off the bench and Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 21 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Beasley, who is on the second unit now, had 18 points and Patrick Beverley added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Detroit led late in the third quarter but the Timberwolves reasserted themselves, building a 16-point lead and holding off the Pistons’ late charge.

“Our second unit in the third gave us a big enough gap because we (the starters) came out and stunk it up in the fourth,” Edwards said.

Towns, who was named as an All-Star reserve on Thursday, said team chemistry is at an all-time high during his NBA career. The Timberwolves are two games above .500.

“It’s just such a tight-knit crew with what we have with ourselves,” Towns said. “I’m just really, really impressed with how much we really lean on each other, not only just basketball-wise, but in personal life and everything. It just leads to such a close group, and the results are showing on the basketball court.”

Minnesota has played its past four games without D’Angelo Russell (left shin contusion). The Pistons faced Minnesota without their Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Cunningham, who is dealing with a right hip pointer.

Cunningham also missed Detroit’s 102-93 loss to Boston on Friday and is considered day-to-day.

“He’s just got to get those muscles in his behind firing the right way and the soreness out,” coach Dwane Casey said. “Those hip pointers are painful. … We’ll see how it goes (Saturday). It’s going to be a day-to-day thing to see how the soreness goes away.”

The Pistons slogged through the game against the Celtics. They scored a season-low 31 points in the first half and shot just 32.7 percent from the field for the game.

“I think we came out in the first half in a mental fog,” Casey said. “A back-to-back here at home against a superior team and we didn’t approach it the right way.”

Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight games, made just 18 of 59 shots in the paint.

“Some of the looks we had inside were in and out. Point-blank layups, point-blank putbacks,” Casey said. “You can’t explain that.”

The Pistons also visit Dallas on Tuesday before returning home to play Memphis on Thursday.

