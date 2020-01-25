Live Now
Thunder starters Adams, Ferguson out vs. Hawks

NBA Basketball
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starters Steven Adams and Terrance Ferguson on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Adams is out for the second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 11.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Ferguson will sit for personal reasons for the third straight game. He missed the game before those with an illness.

Thunder reserve Abdel Nader will sit out with a left ankle sprain.

