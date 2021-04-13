Thunder sign forward Gabriel Deck

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Deck, a 6-foot-8 forward who played for Argentina at the 2016 Olympics, spent the last three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field.

Before joining Real Madrid, Deck played two seasons with San Lorenzo de Almagro of Liga A in Argentina and averaged 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He spent 2011-16 with Liga A’s Quimsa.

