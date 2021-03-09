The Latest: Hawks to expand seating capacity for 2nd half

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlanta Hawks will sell some single-game tickets for the second half of the season after having only a limited number of season ticket holders at their home games before the All-Star break.

Hawks chief revenue office Andrew Saltzman says the team is ”thrilled to welcome more Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena as we continue the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season.”

The team has not announced how many single-game tickets will be available for the second-half home schedule, which begins Saturday and Sunday with games against Sacramento and Cleveland, respectively. The team says the sales will be limited. The reported attendance for the Hawks’ last home game, a 122-114 victory over Boston on Feb. 24, was 1,537.

Ohio State has halted football team workouts for a week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The school said Tuesday that team activities would pause and administrative offices in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center would close ”out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority.”

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open spring practice on March 19.

”We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. ”We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing, and we will remain vigilant in those areas.”

