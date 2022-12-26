DENVER (AP)Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets.

He had two points in 4:20 after missing the last three games due to groin soreness.

Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17.

Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.

