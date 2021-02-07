Spurs host Curry, Warriors before long road trip

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will square off on Monday for the first of back-to-back games, with the host Spurs looking to build momentum before their upcoming Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs head home after a rousing 111-106 win in Houston on Saturday behind 30 points from DeMar DeRozan and stifling defense. Golden State travels to south Texas on the heels of a split in Dallas against the Mavericks, including a 134-132 setback on Saturday despite 57 points from Stephen Curry.

It was DeRozan’s fourth 30-point output of the year and his second straight, including Wednesday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was 19 of 35 from the floor and 21 of 23 from the line in those two games, with 13 assists and just three turnovers.

“DeMar’s having a wonderful year, he’s been a great leader, he’s really been detailed in his approach to games,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s been our go-to guy game after game after game.”

DeRozan is perhaps the most understated, punch-the-clock superstar in the league.

“I’m just taking what they’re give me, picking and choosing my spots and trying to get my teammates involved to alleviate the pressure on me,” DeRozan said after Saturday’s win.

The Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge was out for a second straight game because of a right hip injury. Lonnie Walker missed Saturday’s game because of a stomach illness.

Derrick White and Rudy Gay added 14 points each for San Antonio in Saturday’s win, with Drew Eubanks scoring 12, Dejounte Murray adding 11 and Jakob Poeltl grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.

After these two games at home with Golden State, the Spurs go on the road for a seven-game trip beginning on Friday night at Atlanta.

Curry racked up a season-high 11 3-pointers in the Warriors’ loss. His output was the second highest of his career, behind only his 62-point showing against Portland on Jan. 3.

“That always is a good feeling when you feel like you’re in a rhythm, you just need a clean look and things are going to fall,” Curry said. “It was that type of night. Obviously wanted to get the win. Kind of mixed feelings right now.”

Curry, 32, is coming off a season derailed by a broken hand, but his scoring figures are the best they’ve been since his last MVP season in 2015-16.

“We’re talking about a two-time MVP, three-time champion,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “I’ve never seen him like this.”

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points for Golden State, with Kent Bazemore scoring 20 off the bench and Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting for 14. Draymond Green matched his season high with 15 assists.

“I don’t think we lost the game — I think Dallas won the game,” Kerr said. “Our guys fought and competed the entire way.”

Rookie center James Wiseman won’t play in the next two games at San Antonio because of his sprained left wrist.

The Warriors have lost four straight games in San Antonio.

