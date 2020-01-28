Live Now
Spurs F Aldridge sidelined by thumb injury

NBA Basketball
CHICAGO (AP)San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge missed the Spurs’ game at Chicago on Monday night because of a sprained right thumb.

The 34-year-old Aldridge had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 34 1/2 minutes during Sunday’s 110-106 loss to Toronto.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge stayed back in San Antonio while the team traveled to Chicago.

The 6-foot-11 Aldridge is averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 43 games this season.

