Scenarios to determine the NBA’s West play-in series teams

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)A breakdown of the possibilities for Thursday’s games involving Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio, the four teams vying for the two Western Conference play-in series spots:

PORTLAND

No. 8 with a win OR if Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio all lose

No. 9 with a loss AND if the other three contenders go 1-2.

Out with a loss AND if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.

MEMPHIS

No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss.

No. 9 with a win AND Portland win.

No. 9 with a loss AND Phoenix and San Antonio both lose.

Out with a loss AND a win by either Phoenix or San Antonio.

PHOENIX

No. 8 with a win AND Portland loss AND Memphis loss.

No. 9 with a win AND Portland or Memphis loss.

Out with a loss.

Out if Portland AND Memphis both win.

SAN ANTONIO

No. 8 with a win AND Portland, Memphis and Phoenix all lose.

No. 9 with a win AND if the other three contenders go 1-2.

Out with a loss.

Out if the other three contenders go 2-1 or 3-0.

