Sabonis scores 21 points to lead Pacers over Hornets, 119-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 119-80 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Justin Holiday had 16 points for the short-handed Pacers (34-24), who bounced back from a blowout in Toronto for a third win in four games.

Miles Bridges scored 17 points and Caleb Martin had 11 for the Hornets (19-38), who have lost two in a row after a stretch of three straight wins – all on the road.

The Pacers controlled much of the game without two regular starters.

They were without Jeremy Lamb for the first time since a season-ending left knee injury suffered in their 127-81 loss at Toronto on Sunday. He will undergo surgery, but Pacers coach Nate McMillan said no date has yet been scheduled and Lamb could seek a second opinion first.

Victor Oladipo was out for a second straight game with a sore lower back. He appeared in eight games after missing the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a right knee injury.

Indiana put the game away for good with a 12-2 run to open the second half. Warren scored on a jumper to put the Pacers ahead 81-46 with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter.

They led by as much as 43 points when JaKarr Sampson made a layup to make it 102-59 with 8:41 to play.

The Pacers built an early lead with an 18-2 run in the first half. Warren had a layup to put Indiana ahead 56-32 with 5:33 to go in the second quarter. The Pacers led by as much as 27 points after Warren scored with 3:53 to go in the half.

Indiana led 69-44 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Devonte’ Graham (rest) was active but didn’t play. . G Malik Monk scored eight points in his first career start. . Charlotte finished shooting 33% from the field.

Pacers: C Myles Turner had a career-high eight blocked shots. . Indiana shot 68.3% in the first half. . G Edmond Sumner was out with a sore left hip.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host New York on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Host Portland on Thursday night.

