Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to 127-106 rout of reeling Kings

DETROIT (AP)One Detroit point guard has been carrying the scoring load. Another joined him Wednesday, with his back now healthy enough to pitch in.

Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.

Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He said after the game the stress reaction in his lower back had affected his sleeping but credited the training staff with bringing him back.

”Teammates being lenient with me and just being put in a good position. I think all that combined and a little bit of luck, of course,” Jackson said. ”All that combined allowed myself to just flow pretty easily.”

Jackson made a floater on his first attempt and played well in his 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 8 of 14 and handling out four assists.

”He gives us two big-time point guard on the floor,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ”When you alternate those guys, you have stability at the point guard position, and that’s what this league is all about, guys that can create and run the floor.”

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th straight game, tying the career high he set in 2010-11, his MVP season in Chicago. He also eclipsed 11,000 career points and added 11 assists.

Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points, the 11th time in 12 games that he has scored in double figures.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line (52.2%).

”This was as frustrating as it gets,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. ”Basketball is a simple game: Defend without fouling, make the right play and knock down shots early. I feel like we didn’t do any of those things.”

The Pistons took a 57-50 lead into halftime, and stretched the lead to 93-75 as Jackson beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer for Detroit’s largest lead at the time.

The Pistons led by double digits throughout the fourth, and Sacramento shot 10 for 35 (28.6%) on 3-pointers on the night.

”I think our bad stretches have been happening for too long, too many times,” Fox said. ”You just try to play the best basketball you can for the most amount of time. I don’t think we’re doing that right now.”

Both teams were without their starting post players because of injuries. Sacramento was missing Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), while Detroit was without Andre Drummond (lip) and Blake Griffin (knee), who is likely out for the season.

TIP-INS

Sacramento: With Bagley and Holmes out, Dewayne Dedmon started for the fifth time this season and first since Oct. 28, the season’s fourth game. He played 31 minutes and had 13 points and 10 rebounds, tying his season-high for rebounds in his second double-double of the year.

Detroit: Without league leader Drummond, the Pistons earned a 50-44 rebounding edge. Thon Maker tied his career high with his ninth rebound less than a minute into the second half. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Markieff Morris grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

NEW GUYS

Kent Bazemore made his Kings’ debut after being traded from Portland in a five-player deal on Tuesday that also netted Sacramento Anthony Tolliver. Bazemore scored seven points. Tolliver went scoreless in six minutes.

Tolliver played in Sacremento in 2016-17, the 13th NBA stop of his 12th season. He’s also made two stops apiece in Detroit, Portland and Minnesota.

BACK TO THE BENCH

Bagley missed eight games with an injured foot suffered on Dec. 26 and returned to action Jan. 13, but was sore after Monday’s loss at Miami, Walton said.

”It’s nothing major, just being cautious with it,” Walton said. ”We were hopeful we were past that but you know it’s something that we’ll be safe and smart about it, and then take it day to day and hopefully have them back soon.”

The second-year player from Duke has also suffered a broken thumb this season and has played 13 games.

ROOKIE MISTAKE

After 10 straight starts, Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya game off the bench Wednesday, scoring four points.

Casey said after the game that Doumbouya was late for morning shoot around.

”We’re teaching winning habits, a winning culture,” Casey said. ”And nobody is immune.”

UP NEXT

Sacramento: The Kings are playing the fourth of a five-game trip Friday at Chicago.

Detroit: The Pistons play the second of a four-game home stand Friday against Memphis.

