Live Now
Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Rockets without Westbrook, Capela against Hornets

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans.

Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said the injury isn’t serious and he expects the guard to return for Houston’s next game. D’Antoni has said that Capela won’t return until he is pain free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞