DENVER (KDVR) -- A Colorado woman is one of the 99 people missing following a building collapse in the Miami area on Thursday. Cassandra Stratton is a Denver resident who has been staying in a Miami condo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband, Michael Stratton, is a Denver-based political consultant who has worked on 10 presidential campaigns. He also worked in the U.S. Senate and served as an appointee in the Carter and Clinton administrations.