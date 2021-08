NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Set to open later this year and promising over 1,500 jobs, the Amazon sortation, and fulfillment centers represent some of the largest development projects near Albuquerque in recent years. But Amazon reportedly didn't ask for — and didn't get any — economic incentives to come here.

The Amazon facilities are part of the Upper Petroglyphs development project — a 1,200-acre area west of Atrisco Vista Boulevard. While the sortation center will be over 270,000 square feet and the fulfillment center will be 650,000 square feet, according to Amazon Operations Public Relations Specialist Eileen Hards, they make up only about a quarter of the total floor space that could one day fill up the Upper Petroglyphs according to a May 2020 analysis obtained by KRQE through a public records request.