Postponed Lakers-Clippers game rescheduled for April 9

LOS ANGELES (AP)The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights in early April as a result of several changes to accommodate the rescheduled game.

Their game against Golden State originally scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7, while their game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and his staff will create a plan for managing that heavy work schedule when the games get closer. The Lakers returned from the All-Star break on Friday night with a 4 1/2-game lead atop the Western Conference at 41-12.

”The No. 1 priority is us going into the playoffs healthy and fresh, so we may stagger some of the guys that play,” Vogel said. ”Some guys may not play in all three games. We’ll have those conversations as we get closer to those games and see what the standings look like.”

The NBA also rescheduled the Clippers’ game against Chicago from April 8 to April 6.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports