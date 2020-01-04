Pistons visit Warriors in matchup of struggling teams

The Detroit Pistons need to try hard to find positives as they sink toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Sekou Doumbouya’s first NBA start on Thursday qualifies as one of those promising developments.

The 19-year-old forward, thrown into the fire by coach Dwane Casey, found himself guarding the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on Thursday. Doumbouya played well enough to potentially get another start when the struggling Pistons visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Doumbouya, the team’s first-round pick in June, posted his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday. He also showed feistiness guarding Leonard, though he picked up three first-quarter fouls.

“I was impressed with the physicality he gave us. (He was) guarding one of the best players on the planet in Kawhi Leonard, and he knew he wasn’t going to get any mercy from the officials,” Casey said. “He was aggressive, and he didn’t know any better not to be. I was really happy. He was one of our leading rebounders, and that was just as impressive as anything else.”

Doumbouya missed all four of his 3-point attempts but became more of an offensive factor during the final quarter in Detroit’s 126-112 loss when he scored eight points. Doumbouya acknowledged he was nervous when he found out he was starting but said he learned some valuable lessons.

“Just play the game and be free,” Doumbouya said. “Don’t be afraid to take the open shot or drive.”

The injury-riddled Pistons have dropped eight of their past nine games, including the first three of their six-game road swing. Doumbouya got the start due to injuries to Blake Griffin (knee) and Markieff Morris (foot). Sharpshooter Luke Kennard (knee) also is sidelined.

“With a young player guy like (Doumbouya), the main objective is just to go out there and play and have fun,” guard Langston Galloway said. “That is what I kept telling him — just go out there and have fun. I think that’s what he did. … He had a double-double. That is big for his confidence and for him going forward.”

The Warriors have the worst record in the Western Conference, in large part due to Stephen Curry’s hand injury, which he suffered in late October.

Golden State also carries a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game. The Warriors lost 99-84 to host Minnesota on Thursday.

The Timberwolves led by 22 in the first half, and the Warriors never recovered.

“It was disappointing, because we’ve had a good stretch of basketball,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “The last few weeks, we’ve played very well. So this feels like the exception rather than the rule. But we’ve got to prove that’s the case on Saturday.”

D’Angelo Russell, the team’s top scorer with Curry and Klay Thompson on the mend, missed Thursday’s game due to a left-shoulder contusion.

Glenn Robinson III led Golden State with 16 points. Robinson, who is averaging 12.2 points per game, signed with the Warriors over the summer after a disappointing season with the Pistons.

Golden State was more competitive in its previous game, a 117-113 overtime loss to San Antonio.

“We just got out to a slow start,” Robinson said after Thursday’s game. “We’ve been coming out with some energy, coming out better. That’s on us, on the starting group.”

–Field Level Media