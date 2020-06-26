Pistons sign oft-injured center Justin Patton

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround.

Patton had surgeryfor a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

