Pistons’ Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Detroit’s Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee.

Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team said Olynyk would be re-evaluated in six weeks by team medical personnel and updates would be provided as appropriate.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES