Pistons, Hawks aim to trim turnovers

Reducing turnovers will be a key for both clubs Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons visit the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season.

Atlanta survived a season-high 24 turnovers in a 108-97 win over Minnesota on Monday, while Detroit could not overcome 16 turnovers in a 113-107 loss to Miami on the same day.

Atlanta’s miscues led to 21 points and helped the Timberwolves stay close to the lead. The Hawks are averaging 14.5 turnovers a game this season.

“I know we want to play fast, get out on the break, but sometimes we need to slow it down just a little bit. We were moving way too fast,” Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter said.

Detroit’s turnovers led to 24 Miami points and, combined with the ineffectiveness of the second unit, were largely responsible for the loss. Detroit’s reserves produced only 34 points, including 21 by Derrick Rose.

“Usually our second unit comes in and does a great job,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “For whatever reason, they didn’t come in with the same defensive disposition as the first group. You’re going to have nights like that, but they’ve got to be ready to play.”

The hottest Detroit player has been Jerami Grant. He scored 27 in the loss to Miami and has at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games. He averages 24.9 points a game.

The Pistons got an offensive boost from Wayne Ellington on Monday. He hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points, and 11 of his 12 field-goal tries were from beyond the 3-point line.

“He’s one of the best shooters in the league, and (Monday) he showed it,” Casey said. “It just gives us another weapon out there.”

Detroit’s Blake Griffin did not play in the first game against Atlanta because of a sore left knee. His status for Wednesday’s game is uncertain after he limped off the court following the final buzzer against Miami.

The Hawks shot the ball better against Minnesota, hitting 46.8 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Hunter scored a season-high 25 points in the win. It was his fourth 20-or-plus point game of the season. He is second on the club with a 16.7 scoring average.

Clint Capela has four straight double-doubles and has grabbed 15 rebounds in each of the past two games. He is averaging 13.1 points and 13.1 rebounds a game this season.

Atlanta hopes to get Cam Reddish back; he has missed the past two games with left-knee soreness. But questions remain about reserve point guard Rajon Rondo, who has been dealing with knee soreness all season.

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta prevailed 128-120 on Dec. 28 in Atlanta behind the 29-point effort of Trae Young. Grant and Josh Jackson each scored 27 points for the Pistons.

