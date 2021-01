First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas enjoyed a long and fruitful career as an NBA assistant prior to the previous two seasons he spent as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, years that cemented his reputation and paved the way for his hiring by Houston brass this past offseason.

On Monday at Toyota Center, the Rockets will host the Dallas Mavericks in a matchup that will afford Silas his first opportunity to coach against the same staff and players who completed his training and prepared him for the position he currently fills on the Houston bench.