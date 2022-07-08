RALEIGH (AP)New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham was arrested early Thursday in Raleigh for driving while impaired and speeding, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The police report indicated Graham was pulled over 2:39 a.m. for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a .11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The 27-year-old Graham was released under a $3,000 unsecured bond.

He has a July 22 court date.

Graham, who was born in Raleigh, spent three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Pelicans in 2020. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists last season for New Orleans.

