Pelicans add D’Antoni, Collins to coaching staff

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Veteran former NBA coach Mike D’Antoni is joining the New Orleans Pelicans as a coaching adviser and Jarron Collins has been hired as an assistant coach, the club announced Wednesday.

The moves come on the heels of the Pelicans’ decision to hire Willie Green as their third head coach in three seasons.

D’Antoni, who was an assistant with Brooklyn last season, has compiled a 672-527 record as a head coach with Denver, Phoenix, New York, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston.

Collins has been an assistant with Golden State the past seven seasons.

Green has elected to retain a number of staff members from the previous coaching regime of Stan Van Gundy, including assistant coaches Casey Hill, Fred Vinson and Teresa Weatherspoon, along with player development coaches Corey Brewer, Darnell Lazare and Beno Udrih.

Some of them have been with the club since well before Van Gundy took over a season ago.

”This is a cohesive group of high-character individuals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets,” Green said. ”I’m confident that their coaching and playing experience at the highest professional and collegiate levels, combined with their work ethic and team-focused approach, will help build the foundation we need.”

