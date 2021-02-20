Pau Gasol denies reports of deal with Barcelona

MADRID (AP)Pau Gasol denied Spanish media reports on Saturday that he has reached a deal to return to Spain to play for Barcelona.

Gasol said on Twitter he remains ”focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet.”

Media reports in Spain said he had chosen to return to the team where he began his career in the late 1990s.

The 40-year-old Gasol has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to be playing this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo.

”As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels,” said Gasol, who has been out of action for almost two years after undergoing foot surgery.

On Thursday, the three-time Olympic medalist with Spain posted a video of him training. He said he was ”every week feeling better and stronger!”

Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.

