Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Pacers’ Sabonis out against Bulls with sore left knee

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis missed Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left knee.

The team’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, Sabonis was inactive after coach Nate McMillan said he would play. The knee has been bothering Sabonis the last few days.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fifth straight game, this time because of strep throat after sitting out the previous four with a sore lower back.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞