Pacers’ Brogdon listed as week to week with torn hip muscle

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon will be out indefinitely with a torn left hip muscle, the team announced Saturday.

He is listed as week to week.

Brogdon left Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee with a sore left hip, did not return and missed Friday’s game at Chicago.

It’s yet another blow to the Pacers, who played without Doug McDermott (sore right big toe) on Friday and already have lost Jeremy Lamb with season-ending injuries to his left knee. Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo also has missed four of the Pacers’ last six games with lower back and right knee ailments.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞