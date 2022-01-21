Nuggets sign veteran C DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

DENVER (AP)The Denver Nuggets signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract on Friday to back up Nikola Jokic.

The 6-foot-10 Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night against Memphis.

He’s reuniting with Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who coached Cousins in Sacramento for a season-plus until Malone was dismissed in Dec. 2014.

”We have stayed in touch over the many years after my firing. I think DeMarcus is a hell of a player and a much better person than advertised,” Malone said. ”I think in this 10-day contract, we’ll see what happens, but I anticipate it going well. I’m just thankful that he’s here. DeMarcus is someone that I care about and I think he’s deserving of this chance.”

Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee, but was released this month as the Bucks wanted to open a roster spot.

The Nuggets have limited big-man depth behind the reigning MVP Jokic. Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) is out and JaMychal Green is in COVID-19 protocols.

The Nuggets are the seventh team for the 31-year-old Cousins, who has been slowed in recent years by a torn Achilles’ tendon and torn ACL. He holds career averages of 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.

”I think he can just give us another weapon out there and make us a little harder to defend on nights where teams are going small and switching everything,” Malone said. ”I think this will be a great spot for DeMarcus.”

