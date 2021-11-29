Nets swingman Joe Harris has arthroscopic ankle surgery

NEW YORK (AP)Joe Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters.

Harris was hurt Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City and has missed the past six games. The procedure in New York was to remove a loose body in his ankle.

The Nets said they would provide updates on his return as appropriate.

Harris is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 46.6% and averaging 11.3 points in 14 games. The swingman led the league in 3-point percentage in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.