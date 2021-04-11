Nets’ Irving out Monday at Minnesota for personal reasons

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn’s game in Minnesota on Monday night, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars.

The Nets said Sunday that Irving was out for personal reasons/family matter. The point guard has missed eight games this season for personal reasons, including a three-game road trip last month.

Irving was ejected from the Nets’ 126-101 home loss to the Lakers on Saturday after verbally taunting Dennis Schroder.

The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES