NBA to have a Bubble MVP, All-Bubble team from seeding games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)There will be an NBA Bubble MVP.

The league announced that there will be an All-Seeding Games Team and a Player of the Seeding Games, honoring the best performers from the seeding games that started July 30 and will conclude Friday.

The awards will be announced Saturday afternoon, prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series.

A panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have been on-site at the Walt Disney World resort covering the season restart will vote for the award winners. There will be a five-player first team and a five-player second team, with no breakdowns by position.

Top candidates would likely include Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Houston’s James Harden, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana’s T.J. Warren.

