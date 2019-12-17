Live Now
NBA: Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery

NBA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.

The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern’s family appreciate the outpouring of support.

The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.

Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.

