Reaction from the basketball world and beyond to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern on Wednesday at age 77:

''For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals - preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.'' - Adam Silver, who followed Stern as commissioner.