ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comfort Dental will be holding its annual Care Day on December 23, providing free basic dental care to those in need. In a news release, Comfort Dental states that on Care Day, services are free to anyone, and patients are helped on a first-come-first-served basis to receive basic dental care services and procedures.

Comfort Dental states that some restrictions apply as more serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist. This year's services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to noon.