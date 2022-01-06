NBA fines Kings assistant GM Wilcox $15,000, team $50,000

NEW YORK (AP)The NBA fined Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox $15,000 and the team $50,000 on Thursday for violating league rules prohibiting team owners and executives from interacting with scorer’s table personnel during game play.

The NBA said Wilcox left his seat to confront operations personnel at the scorer’s table about the handling of a clock procedure during a jump ball early in the second half Sunday night in the Kings’ home victory over the Miami Heat. The league said the clock procedure at issue was administered correctly by the shot-clock operator.

