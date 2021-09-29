NBA changes procedures for late-game review of out of bounds

[1] Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman - A suspected serial killer arrested in Texas may be connected to the disappearance of a New Mexico woman. Tanya Begay was last seen in 2017 in the Gallup area with her boyfriend, Jason Thornburg. Thornburg is now accused of murdering at least three people in Texas. Investigators say Thornburg also told detectives that he killed his girlfriend. KRQE News 13 reached out to several law enforcement agencies for confirmation that Begay is one of Thornburg's alleged victims, but have not heard back. Begay's body has still not been found.

[2] New Mexico continues decline in average number of new COVID-19 cases - COVID cases are going down in New Mexico but deaths and hospitalizations are still a major concern throughout the state. In an update on Wednesday, New Mexico doctors say the unvaccinated account for the majority of deaths and hospitalizations. As expected, the state is still seeing an increase in the number of people dying from COVID. Dr. Scrase believes the 12 deaths we saw this week could rise to over 40 in the coming weeks. Nearly 80% of the state's adults have at least one dose of the vaccine and about 70% are fully vaccinated.