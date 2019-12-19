Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined by sprained knee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Timberwolves’ game Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a left knee sprain.

Coach Ryan Saunders called Towns “day-to-day” with the injury.

Minnesota hasn’t played since a 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13 when Towns had 39 points and 12 rebounds in 35:15. In the fourth quarter, Towns went down hard after a missed dunk attempt while being guarded by Montrezl Harrell.

Towns leads the Timberwolves at 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season. He missed two games this season after being suspended for a confrontation with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

