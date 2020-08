The teams will trade benches and wear different colors, but the Miami Heat hope everything else stays the same as they look to go up 3-0 Saturday in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat have suffocated the Pacers with defense, allowing just 100.5 points per game and 11.0 3-pointers per contest. Those marks ranked second- and fourth-best among the 16 teams through two games of the postseason at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.