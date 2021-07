NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Artesia couple has been charged for their roles in a bank robbery last week. According to a U.S Department of Justice District of New Mexico news release, Roman Andrew Poulsen, 39, and Lori Crapo, 40, appeared in federal court on charges for their roles in a July 15 bank robbery. Officials say Poulsen faces a charge of bank robbery while Crapo is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 15, Poulsen allegedly entered a Washington Federal Bank in Artesia wearing a mask, dark glasses and a hood. The news release states that Poulsen allegedly handed a demand note to a teller, then fled the bank after the teller complied. Poulsen, a regular customer at the bank, was identified by his distinct walk and mannerisms.