Mavs’ Porzingis fined for violating NBA’s virus ban on clubs

NEW YORK (AP)Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA’s COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.

The league said Porzingis attended a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before tipoff of Game 2.

The violation by Porzingis didn’t create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn’t necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status.

