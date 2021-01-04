Mavericks star Luka Doncic sidelined by quadriceps contusion

NBA Basketball
CHICAGO (AP)Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.

Doncic was injured Friday night in the second quarter of a home victory over Miami Heat. He continued to play and finished with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

He’s listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday nigh at Houston uncertain.

”We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ”We don’t think this is a long-term thing.”

The 21-year-old Slovenian star is off to a relatively slow start this season. He’s averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games.

