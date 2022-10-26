SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points – hitting five 3-pointers – and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.

Kevin Porter, Jr had 24 points and five assists for Houston. Jalen Green added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Gordon had 16 points.

Utah avenged its lone loss of the season by forcing turnovers and converting takeaways into numerous transition baskets. The Jazz finished with a 25-8 advantage in fast-break points and scored 20 points off 18 Houston turnovers.

Utah led 19 points in the third quarter – going up 79-60 on a Clarkson floater – before the Rockets rallied. Porter made baskets on three straight possessions to cut the deficit to single digits and his jumper with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter cut it to 97-95.

Houston could not draw any closer. Beasley’s corner three extended the Jazz’s lead to 106-98 with 54.3 seconds left.

TIP INS

Rockets: Gordon has three steals in two games against the Jazz. . KJ Martin had 10 rebounds. . Houston outscored Utah 11-0 in second-chance points during the third quarter.

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk had a season-high six assists. . Utah outscored Houston 40-27 in bench points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Portland on Friday night.

Jazz: At Denver on Friday night.

