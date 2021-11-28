Magic’s Carter, Heat’s Dedmon fined by NBA

NEW YORK (AP)Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA on Sunday.

Carter was fined $35,000 for ” forcefully throwing ” his protective glasses at a game official in the Magic’s loss at Cleveland on Saturday night. He received a technical foul and was ejected with 2:09 remaining.

Dedmon was docked $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from the team bench into the spectator stands Saturday night in a victory at Chicago. He was assessed a technical foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter.

