Magic say Jonathan Isaac out 2 months, possibly more

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)The Orlando Magic are bracing to be without forward Jonathan Isaac for at least two months and possibly more, after tests Thursday showed an injury to the posterior lateral corner of his left knee as well as a bone bruise.

The Magic said Isaac — who is off to the best statistical start of his career, particularly on the defensive end — will be out indefinitely, won’t be re-evaluated for at least eight weeks and that surgery may still be an option.

”While this certainly is disappointing news, there was no damage to his ACL, MCL and PCL ligaments,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. ”All signs point to a complete recovery and this should not impact his future growth.”

Isaac has started 32 of Orlando’s 34 games this season and was having the best year of his three-year career — his per-game averages of 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists are all career-bests.

He is one of only two players averaging more than 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks entering Thursday’s games. The other is Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isaac was hurt in the first quarter of Orlando’s win over Washington on Wednesday.