Lowry leaves Raptors’ Game 4 after hurting left foot

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Toronto guard Kyle Lowry hurt his left foot in the first quarter of Game 4 against Brooklyn on Sunday and left to get it evaluated.

The Raptors announced that Lowry had left the arena to be examined elsewhere on the NBA campus. They said the injury was Lowry’s ankle, but coach Nick Nurse said after the game it was Lowry’s foot.

The Raptors went on to finish a sweep and set up a second-round series against the Boston Celtics that will begin Thursday.

Lowry had two points and three assists in nine minutes.

