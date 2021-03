MILWAUKEE (AP)Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he believes the injury happened ''fairly early'' in the Bucks' 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Antetokounmpo played 34 minutes that night and had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. His 15 assists matched a career high.