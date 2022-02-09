PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Russell Westbrook was out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness.

It was the first game Westbrook has missed this season.

The Lakers were playing the second of a back-to-back at Portland, after falling 131-116 at home against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth.

The former league MVP is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 55 games this season.

The Lakers went with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley. It was the team’s 28th starting lineup this season.

