Malik Monk has proven to be a “perfect” fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, who face the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The Lakers’ roster boasts five potential Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, but Monk could hold a valuable key to the team’s championship hopes.

The fifth-year guard is shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from 3-point range. While not shy about calling his fit in L.A. perfect, he also drew high praise from James after scoring 29 points in a 122-115 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

“He brings a knockout punch that — to be completely honest with you — we haven’t had on our roster since I got here,” James said. “Someone that can literally, if he makes one, it can be two, three, four, five in a row. And it comes in bunches. And he’s a big-time scorer.

“I think what’s very underrated about his game is he’s also a great playmaker as well, with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t make many mistakes and is always in control.”

Monk figures to remain in the starting lineup against Milwaukee, which has won three consecutive games.

The Bucks began a four-game West Coast road trip with a 29-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers before posting a 137-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

After struggling in the third quarter in recent weeks, Milwaukee has dominated after halftime in its last two games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Clippers as the Bucks took control in the second half. Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Antetokounmpo combined for 79 points in the win.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, said his team is focused on heading into the All-Star break on a high note.

“Maybe some guys, some teams are not as obsessed with basketball and they’re thinking about their vacation, thinking about where they’re going to go,” Antetokounmpo said. “And most guys play so many games that their bodies are breaking down, so they need to rest physically and obviously take a rest mentally. But at the end of the day, this is where you have to get some wins. Come out, set the tone, play good basketball.”

The Bucks have won their last two meetings against the Lakers, including a 109-102 victory at Milwaukee on Nov. 17.

James returned from a five-game absence and tallied 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks on Sunday. He has scored at least 25 points in 19 consecutive games.

While James is putting up MVP numbers in his 19th season, Westbrook’s shooting woes have continued.

Westbrook finished with five points on 1-of-10 shooting against the Knicks and was benched for the entire overtime period.

“We won the game and that’s the most important part,” Westbrook said. “As far as basketball, there’s going to be off nights. Everybody has off nights. I have some. Other people may have some. And that’s a part of the game. That’s basketball. But I don’t care about anything as long as we won. Winning is the most important part of this game.”

The Lakers are hoping Howard (back tightness) returns to the lineup after he missed Sunday’s contest. Anthony (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second consecutive game. Milwaukee guards George Hill (neck soreness) and Grayson Allen (hip soreness) are listed as day-to-day.

